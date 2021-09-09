Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

ABM Industries (ABM): The Perfect Mix of Value and Rising Earnings Estimates?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) .

ABM Industries in Focus

ABM may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 13.82, its P/S ratio of 0.54, and its decent dividend yield of 1.6%. These factors suggest that ABM Industries is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that ABM has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

ABM Industries Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

ABM Industries Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

ABM Industries Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

But before you think that ABM Industries is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 1.8% in the past 30 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push ABM to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So really, ABM Industries is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services