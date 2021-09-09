We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng (XPEV) Launches World's 1st AI-Powered Horse for Riding
XPeng Inc. (XPEV - Free Report) has unveiled the world’s first intelligent robot horse in a recent product breakthrough.
According to XPeng, architecturally the horse resembles the design of a quadruped robot, featuring an innovative body and joint system. Its ability to simulate natural movements is far superior to the previously designed robotic animals. The robot horse can be equipped with a vehicle-level intelligent driving system, which has lidars and external cameras incorporated into it. Such a system enables the robotic animal to sense its surroundings and accordingly draw up a road map to avoid obstacles in its independent movement. Moreover, it comes with several AI interaction functions having voice and touch sensors and can display appropriate facial expressions.
Although there is a lot of advanced technology behind the robot animal, it has been majorly designed to be mounted by children. However, XPeng has not given any details regarding the rider’s age or weight. As technological advancement gradually makes science-fictions a reality, Xpeng’s robotic horse now joins Xiaomi’s Cyberdog in the robotic zoo. These developments suggest that the era of service robots may not be distant future anymore.
XPeng is also exploring areas including robotics and flying cars, which could play a role in its long-term goals. In July 2021, the company launched X2, its second flying car prototype and first that’s able to carry a passenger. Xpeng is determined to go ahead with the release of new models. On Sep 15, the company will officially launch its P5 sedan for the mass market. The launch of a potential 7-seater is in the cards. From 2023 onward, it has plans to launch at least two or three new vehicle models every year. To begin with the preparations, the carmaker is expanding its manufacturing capacity. The company hopes to see an increasing portion of revenues generated from its software. XPeng has tried to pitch itself as a unique player compared to its domestic rivals because it develops its own in-house semi-autonomous driving features in a system called XPilot. Its latest version, XPilot 3.0, can be added to its cars as an optional feature and is a rival to Tesla’s Autopilot.
In second-quarter 2021, XPeng reported a loss per share of 23 cents or RMB1.50, narrower than the year-ago loss of RMB 6.29. However, revenues were $582.5 million, increasing a whopping 536.7% year over year.
Currently, XPeng — which competes with players like NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) , Li Auto (LI - Free Report) , and BYD Co. (BYDDY - Free Report) — has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.