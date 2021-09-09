We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Cuts Q3 Sales View on Raw Material Issues
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW - Free Report) lowered its net sales guidance for the third quarter of 2021, while keeping its full-year net sales and net income per share view unchanged.
The company lowered its third-quarter consolidated net sales guidance to be up or down by a low-single digit percentage over third-quarter 2020 from its prior view of up mid-to-high single digit percentage.
The full-year 2021 consolidated net sales guidance remains unchanged at up a high-single to low-double digit percentage over 2020 levels.
The full-year net income per share guidance remains intact in the range of $8.01-$8.31 per share, including 80 cents per share for acquisition-related amortization expenses and a loss of 34 cents per share on the Wattyl divestiture.
The company stated that it is witnessing strong demand across the pro architectural and industrial end markets it serves. However, sustained and industry-wide raw material availability issues have not improved as expected, affecting its ability to fully meet high demand.
It now expects raw material availability, including the unfavorable impact of Hurricane Ida, to affect its third-quarter consolidated sales by a high-single digit percentage. Its total cost basket— including raw materials, transportation and labor— continues to move upward, the company noted.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have gained 26.7% in the past year compared with a 23.6% rise of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Sherwin-Williams currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 478.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 147.1% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 24.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 35.5% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.