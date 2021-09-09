We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Secures $49M Multiple-Award Deal From NOAA
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) recently secured a five-year contract worth $49 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”). The company will be responsible for supporting the Digital Coast program of NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management (“OCM”).
The company’s shares were up 0.5% yesterday to close at $148.23.
The multiple-award deal will involve Tetra Tech to offer OCM advanced technical geospatial services. This will facilitate NOAA in managing the U.S. coastal resources that include the Great Lakes. The deal encompasses a wide geographic area, ranging from the U.S. territories in the Caribbean and Pacific Islands to all coastal states.
As noted, Tetra Tech will utilize specialized data analytics and geospatial data acquisition to manage important coastal-related issues like coastal resiliency, sea level rise, marine planning, and sustainable land use. GIS services to be offered by the company include data analytics, custom software application development, as well as interpretative analysis and modeling. This will help NOAA in developing viable solutions to lower the adverse effect of climate change and rising sea level on coastal shorelines.
Other Notable Contracts
In June 2021, the company secured a five-year contract worth $37 million from the United States Agency for International Development (“USAID”) to support the socioeconomic empowerment of girls and women in Colombia. Also, in April 2021, it won a $36-million multiple-award deal from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the assessment and management of flood risks.
In February 2021, the company clinched a five-year contract worth $38.8 million from USAID. Per the single-award deal, the company will assist Indonesia’s government to realize its sustainable development objectives in the energy sector. Also, in January 2021, it clinched a five-year, single-award deal worth $25 million from USAID to work on improving the consumption of renewable energy and reducing deforestation in Zambia.
Tetra Tech’s backlog at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 27, 2021) was $3,249.9 million, reflecting an increase of 3.2% sequentially.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 21.1% compared with 7.2% growth recorded by the industry in the past three months.
