New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) is a commercial pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB - Free Report) develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG - Free Report) is a mineral resources company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


consumer-staples industrial-products medical