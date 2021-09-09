We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) is a commercial pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Nutriband Inc. (NTRB - Free Report) develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG - Free Report) is a mineral resources company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 30 days.
