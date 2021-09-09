We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Cashierless Efforts With Whole Foods Plan
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) continues to bolster its retail strength on the back of its cashierless technology, Just Walk Out.
The company is gearing up to introduce the technology at two of its upcoming Whole Foods Market stores — one located in Washington, DC’s Glover Park neighborhood and another in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Customers, who would like to avail Just Walk Out technology, will be able to enter the store by scanning the QR code in the store or the Amazon app or by using Amazon One palm-scanning system or by inserting a debit/credit card linked to their Amazon account.
We note that the integration of cashierless technology into Whole Foods operating system is in sync with Amazon’s deepening focus toward revolutionizing the retail industry on the heels of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.
Expanding Cashierless Technology
Amazon is currently enjoying a solid momentum of its Just Walk Out technology across the retail industry by delivering an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
With the cashierless concept, the company helps customers save their time by avoiding checkout queues and paying for the items shopped via their smartphones from anywhere.
Amazon is on a spree to expand the underlined technology across the retail stores.
Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote
Apart from the latest move, the company recently introduced the technology in its new Amazon Fresh grocery store located at The Marketplace at Factoria in Bellevue, WA.
In addition to these, Amazon’s rapidly expanding Amazon Go stores, in which the underlined technology was first introduced, remain noteworthy.
Other than Amazon Go, the Just Walk Out technology is currently available in many Amazon Fresh stores in the United States and the U.K.
The company also sells the technology to third-party retailers.
We believe that the above-mentioned endeavors are likely to continue to strengthen Amazon’s market position as well as provide it a competitive edge over retailers like Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , Target (TGT - Free Report) and Kroger (KR - Free Report) .
Bottom Line
The above-mentioned retailers are also leaving no stone unturned to fortify their presence in the retail industry by adopting strategies like Amazon.
Like Amazon, Walmart offers cashierless technology at its stores.
Moreover, the partnerships of Walmart, Target and Kroger with Microsoft for cashierless technology cannot be ignored.
Hence, Amazon faces strong competition from these retailers, which is concerning.
Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
