American Airlines (AAL) Pilots to Picket Over Work Conditions

American Airlines Group’s (AAL - Free Report) pilots’ union is planning to picket at the carrier’s major hubs in the coming weeks to protest against heavy work schedule, fatigue and the lack of proper accommodation for the crew during the summers.

As airlines began to recover from the coronavirus-induced slump in 2020, they have struggled to cater to the rapid increase in air travel demand this summer due to staffing shortages. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) and others had to cancel multiple flights during the busy summer travel period due to labor shortages. Both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

American Airlines is not the only U.S. carrier to have been accused of improper work conditions. Earlier, Southwest Airlines’ pilots’ union filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging a change in pay and working conditions imposed by the airline as a result of the pandemic. Last month, the pilots’ union warned of pickets at airports during the winter holidays to protest the issues.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, the Allied Pilots Association, representing American Airlines’ pilots, said that it will picket at Miami International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport among other places.

The Reuters report quoted the union, "Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue."

