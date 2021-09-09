We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NVIDIA is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 8.96% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, NVDA has gained about 71.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26.63% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that NVIDIA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, NVDA is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.98% this year, meaning that NVDA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
NVDA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.