Humana (HUM), Curant Health Team Up to Aid Chronic Patients
Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) formed an alliance with Curant Health for enhancing the health experiences of Humana members who are suffering Chronic Heart Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
This new pilot program intends to increase medication adherence to enable patients to lead better lives as well as decrease medical expenses.
Humana members with complicated health conditions will now leverage comprehensive support from this unique tie-up. Curant Health is a Medication Care Management organization with expertise in high-touch clinical aid for patients with chronic conditions.
This deal focuses on curbing adverse drug reactions, thereby lowering the need for hospital admissions. Both companies are committed to offer a better member experience.
This only helps the company utilize Curant Health’s innovative approach to customize patient care and data-driven insights that eventually facilitates the intake of prescription medicines.
This is not the first time that the health insurer took steps to ensure patient safety.
In July, Humana entered into a multi-year tie-up with Montefiore, one of New York’s premier academic health systems, to provide its Medicare Advantage members with access to the health system’s in-network medical care. The leading health insurer forged this partnership to widen the availability of the top-notch healthcare facilities among its current and future members.
In a year's time, the stock has gained 5.8%, underperforming its industry's growth of 33.2%. However, its series of acquisitions and dispositions, efficient capital deployment and a strong Medicare business position it for long-term gains. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now on the back of contract wins.
The company presently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Other companies in the same space, such as The Joint Corp. (JYNT - Free Report) , Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH - Free Report) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) have also surged 473.3%, 52.9% and 38.4% in the same time frame.