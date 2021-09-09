Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $70.46, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 5.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 27.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.25 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.3% and -4.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.79, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers