We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $55.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 4.21% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $627.57 million, up 41.79% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +159.52% and +56.27%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, PINS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 60.28, which means PINS is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.