TOPCON CORP (TOPCF) Stock Jumps 7.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

TOPCON CORP (TOPCF - Free Report) shares rallied 7.5% in the trading session on Sep 8 to close at $18.45. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s increasing sales capacity and favorable product mix.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +160%. Revenues are expected to be $323.45 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TOPCON CORP, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TOPCF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

