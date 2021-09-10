Zebra (ZBRA) & FourKites to Drive Asset Visibility Capability

Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) recently expanded its collaboration with FourKites — a leading global supply chain visibility platform. The collaboration will involve Zebra to resell Dynamic Yard and real-time visibility platform under its own MotionWorks Yard solution. Zebra’s shares declined 0.4% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $577.47. Inside the Headlines
Zebra’s MotionWorks Yard solution will integrate FourKites’ Dynamic Yard with its locationing hardware and professional services to provide end-to-end supply chain visibility solution to its customers. The partnership will focus on updating businesses’ digital supply chain and removing information silos from it. This will provide businesses with real-time insight into freight, spanning from warehouse to yard and across all modes of transportation.
As noted, Zebra and FourKites will also work on enhancing their customers’ in-yard and over-the-road capabilities. This will offer businesses with better asset visibility and enable them to streamline their shipping process and reduce delivery time. Zebra will continue to directly sell MotionWorks Yard solution through select PartnerConnect channel partners in Europe and North America. Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions
Zebra, with approximately $31 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from robust demand for its products and solutions, investments in product developments, and strong cash flows in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions made over time are likely to be beneficial. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of high cost of sales and operating expenses over time. For third-quarter 2021, the company anticipates adjusted net sales to grow 21-25% on a year-over-year basis. For the quarter, it expects earnings to lie in the range of $3.90 to $4.10.
In the past six months, the company’s share price has increased 20.1% compared with the
industry’s growth of 20.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zebra’s 2021 earnings has trended up from $16.94 to $17.43 on three upward estimate revisions against none downward. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has gone down from $18.36 to $18.10 with two upward and downward estimate revisions each. Stocks to Consider
