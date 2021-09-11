We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $2,817.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 4.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
GOOGL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $23.12, up 40.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.41 billion, up 35.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $101.86 per share and revenue of $205.21 billion, which would represent changes of +73.79% and +37.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GOOGL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.4, which means GOOGL is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.