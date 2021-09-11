We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $166.97, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 4.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JNJ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JNJ to post earnings of $2.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.68 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.65 per share and revenue of $94.34 billion, which would represent changes of +20.17% and +14.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JNJ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, JNJ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.05.
It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.