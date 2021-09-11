We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Square (SQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Square (SQ - Free Report) closed at $247.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had lost 6.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SQ as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SQ is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.5 billion, up 48.48% from the year-ago period.
SQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $18.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.62% and +98.21%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.86% higher. SQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, SQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 134.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.18.
It is also worth noting that SQ currently has a PEG ratio of 4.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.