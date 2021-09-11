We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $188.57, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
VRTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VRTX is projected to report earnings of $3.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.
VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.37 per share and revenue of $7.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.86% and +16.81%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher within the past month. VRTX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, VRTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.97.
We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.