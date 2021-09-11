We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed at $25.92, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had lost 8.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from X as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, X is projected to report earnings of $4.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 457.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.47 billion, up 133.76% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $19.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +354.18% and +95.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for X. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% higher. X is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that X has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.17 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.64.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.