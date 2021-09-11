We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $24.50, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2800%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.54 billion, down 12.82% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $153.01 billion, which would represent changes of +293.49% and -16.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.
We can also see that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.