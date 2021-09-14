3 of the Best 3D Printing Stocks to Keep an Eye On

3D printing is undoubtedly a revolutionary technology, better known as additive manufacturing. It has in recent times gained commercial adaptation and is known for creating physical objects digitally. In the case of 3D printing, thin layers of materials in the form of liquids are laid down and bonded together.
3D printing is now in huge demand, particularly among the manufacturing, health care, and education industries. This is because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted their supply chain and sequentially boosted demand for on-site manufacturing options for major parts, which can be fulfilled with the help of 3D printing.
Interestingly, the current economic scenario bodes well for 3D printing. The U.S. economy is still at a recovery stage, especially after the drubbing it took last year amid the health crisis. While inflation at present is weighing on consumers, their confidence about their well-being took a beating lately. Companies also aren’t hiring as quickly as expected. But these developments indicate that the Fed may continue to remain accommodative and, in the process, boost the economy. The Fed is likely to keep its key interest rates low. Such low rates make it easier for companies to borrow money and in turn purchase 3D printers.
In fact, the global 3D printing industry is expected to see a CAGR of around 17% between 2020 and 2023, per Statista Research Department, citing a
statista.com article. What’s more, the 3D printing industry worldwide is expected to see a CAGR of 21% from 2021 to 2028, citing a grandviewresearch.com article. The article further noted that global shipments of 3D printers are expected to touch 15.3 million units by 2028. That’s a staggering number, given that 2.1 million units of 3D printers were shipped last year. Furthermore, citing marketsandmarkets.com article, the global 3D printing market is projected to hit $34.8 billion by 2026 from $12.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.5%.
All in all, the 3D printing industry is well-poised to gain traction in the near term. After all, 3D printing technology makes it easier to develop customized products and curtail manufacturing costs. Moreover, governments’ investments in various 3D printing projects as well as initiatives to develop new 3D printing materials are expected to drive the global 3D printing market.
Thus, investors should watch out for promising 3D printing stocks that can make the most of the growing industry prospects. Here’re the top three 3D printing stocks that deserve your attention –
3D Systems Corporation ( DDD Quick Quote DDD - Free Report) is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers worldwide. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 436.4%. Shares of 3D Systems have gained a whopping 194.9% so far this year. Stratasys, Ltd. ( SSYS Quick Quote SSYS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of in-office rapid prototyping (RP) and manufacturing systems and 3D printers for automotive, aerospace, defense, electronic, medical, education and consumer product original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8%. Shares of Stratasys have advanced 13.1% year to date. Materialise NV ( MTLS Quick Quote MTLS - Free Report) is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 242.9%. Shares of Materialise have rallied 30.4% over the past two-year period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Shutterstock
