If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.
ON Semiconductor, now renamed as onsemi, is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. The company was spun off from Motorola in Aug 1999 and went public through an IPO in May 2000.
onsemi’s product lines include discretes, such as bipolar transistors, diodes, filters, FETs, rectifiers and thyristors.
onsemi’s acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor International makes it a leader in the power semiconductor space. Moreover, the company’s acquisitions of Cypress Semiconductor’s CMOS Image Sensor Business Unit, SANYO Semiconductor, AMI Semiconductor, Analog Devices’ power PC controller business, CMD, Catalyst, and SoundDesign gave it new technical capabilities, some custom ASIC products, higher-margin products, exposure to new end markets and greater product breadth.
The power management product line includes AC-DC controllers and regulators, DC-DC converters and regulators, drivers, thermal managers, and voltage controllers, references and supervisors.
The logic product line includes clocking, memory, differential logic and standard logic products.
Signal processing products include amplifiers and comparators, analog switches, digital potentiometers, DSP systems and interfaces.
The company also offers custom application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), foundry services and memory products.
Customers include OEMs, electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers and distributors. Top OEM customers include Motorola, Delta, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung, Siemens, Apple, Dell, Nokia, Intel, Sony, Continental Automotive Systems, DaimlerChrysler, Delphi, TRW and Visteon.
Top distributor customers include Arrow, Avnet, EBV Elektronik, Future, Solomon Enterprise and World Peace. Top EMS customers are Flextronics, Jabil and Celestica.
Phoenix, AZ-based onsemi reported revenues of $5.255 billion in 2020. The company generated 13.9% of total revenues in 2020 from the United States.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in September 2011 would be worth $6,539.75, or a gain of 553.97%, as of September 13, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 286.28% and the price of gold increased -5.37% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for ON too.
onsemi reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results with earnings and revenues increasing on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets. onsemi continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It witnessed solid demand environment in the second quarter, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term. However, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. onsemi expects that the demand will continue to outpace supply through the first half of next year. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.The stock has jumped 7.92% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 10 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.