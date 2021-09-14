Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Affimed N.V. (AFMD - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DZS Inc. (DZSI - Free Report) provides network access solutions and communications platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL - Free Report) is a licensed online gambling company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB - Free Report) is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF - Free Report) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.4% downward over the last 60 days.

