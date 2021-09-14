We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Affimed N.V. (AFMD - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.2% downward over the last 30 days.
DZS Inc. (DZSI - Free Report) provides network access solutions and communications platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL - Free Report) is a licensed online gambling company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Nutriband Inc. (NTRB - Free Report) is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF - Free Report) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.4% downward over the last 60 days.
