Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Announces 10M Share Offering
Tapping the equity market to raise funds, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT - Free Report) has announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its class A common stock. Total estimated gross proceeds are anticipated to be $315 million.
As part of the offering, the company will give underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares. If this option is exercised in full by underwriters, estimated gross proceeds will likely be $362 million.
Subject to customary closing norms, the offering is anticipated to close on Sep 14, 2021.
Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be utilized for working capital and other general corporate needs. This includes the funding of additional commercial mortgage loans origination and other target assets and investments.
Given the robust rebound in commercial real property and commercial mortgage transaction volumes, the focus to fund such origination will enable the company to benefit from this recovery. In the June-end quarter, the company originated or acquired $2.2 billion of loans across 21 transactions. The momentum continued with Blackstone Mortgage originating $2.6 billion of loans as of Sep 9. It also had more than $4 billion of additional loans in closing as of the same date.
Through these efforts, the company has expanded its investment portfolio. As of Aug 31, 2021, the principal balance of its total investment portfolio was $20.1 billion, up from $18.2 billion as of the prior-year end.
The common stock offering boosts Blackstone Mortgage’s financial flexibility, providing it ample scope for deploying capital for long-term growth opportunities and rewarding higher returns to stockholders at the same time.
However, the offering is expected to result in bottom-line dilution in the near term.
The stock has gained 30.8% in the past year compared with 32.9% growth of the industry.
Currently, Blackstone Mortgage carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
