Motorola (MSI) AI-Powered In-Car Video System Boosts Public Safety
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) recently unveiled its first in-car video system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to enable police vehicles to capture video evidence on a real-time basis. Dubbed M500, the solution has been specifically designed for law enforcement.
With rising cases of illegal activities like robbery and kidnapping, police officers are required to always stay alert while cultivating community trust and transparency. The incorporation of AI in M500 will enhance awareness for personnel while streamlining overall public safety workflow to drive efficiency, transparency, and safety in policing.
The M500 in-car video system is touted as a significant invention in Motorola’s line of video security solutions. It is a powerful video analytics engine that automatically captures video evidence and saves the same in the incident record. It can detect complex anomalies seamlessly and facilitates intuitive interaction in high-velocity situations. The device is easily configurable with color-coded connections.
The Chicago, IL-based company’s shares have gained 55.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 31% in the past year.
Equipped with advanced License Plate Recognition technology, the system can read license plates quickly and accurately. The new-age technology capitalizes on AI to raise critical alerts, in turn, empowering officers with actionable information. The M500 boasts a multi-core neural-net video processor and high-definition cameras with a reliable broadband connection. All these components make it an ideal future-proof solution.
Further, backseat occupancy detection functionality captures backseat passenger analytics and initiates a recording only if a human is detected in the back seat of a police car. It adds a separate layer of security with real-time insights both in the field and through the command center. The M500 can also be paired with Motorola’s V300 body-worn cameras and cloud-native public safety software suite, CommandCentral, to record live-stream footage of an incident from multiple angles.
Moving forward, Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, the video security portfolio, services and software. The communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety and aims to boost its position in the domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem. Its competitive position, healthy growth dynamics, and disciplined capital deployment bode well for the long run.
