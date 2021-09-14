We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings' (CPA) August Traffic Falls 35% From 2019 Level
Copa Holdings’ (CPA - Free Report) traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), declined 35.2% to 1.17 billion in August 2021 from the comparable period in 2019. The downside was caused by lower air-travel demand from the pre-pandemic levels (2019), due to rising cases of the Delta variant in Panama City.
Thanks to the tepid demand, capacity — measured in available seat miles (ASMs) — fell 30.6% from the 2019 level to 1.47 billion. With traffic declining more than the amount of capacity contraction, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) deteriorated 570 basis points to 79.6% in August.
The picture is rosier on a month-over-month basis. Owing to increased inoculation programs, air-travel demand is continuously improving. The Panama-based carriers’ August traffic statistics represent a significant increase on a month-over-month basis. Traffic rose nearly 3.4% sequentially in August, while capacity climbed 2.4%. Since traffic expansion outweighed capacity growth, load factor improved 80 basis points in August from the July level.
Copa Holdings’ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
