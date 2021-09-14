In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>
Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
CF Industries (CF) Resumes Production at Donaldsonville Complex
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) announced that it has restarted its ammonia plants at the Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana. This will be followed by the start-up of product upgrade plants including urea, nitric acid and urea ammonium nitrate.
CF Industries safely shut down all production units at the facility on Aug 28, 2021, to prevent impacts from Hurricane Ida. Shipping will continue on an as available basis.
Shares of CF Industries have gained 35.5% in the past year compared with a 49% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CF Industries, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects nitrogen pricing to be positive as higher economic activities, the need to replenish coarse grains stocks globally and increased energy prices in Europe and Asia are expected to sustain a tighter global nitrogen supply as well as demand balance into 2023.
The global demand for nitrogen is also strong, the company noted. It expects strong global demand for coarse grains to contribute to sustained low global stocks into 2022, supporting strong nitrogen demand in the upcoming years. An increase in economic activities has also contributed to higher industrial consumption of nitrogen products.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
CF Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 478.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 140.2% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 20.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 31.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.