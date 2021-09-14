CF Industries (CF) Resumes Production at Donaldsonville Complex

Back to top

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) announced that it has restarted its ammonia plants at the Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana. This will be followed by the start-up of product upgrade plants including urea, nitric acid and urea ammonium nitrate.

CF Industries safely shut down all production units at the facility on Aug 28, 2021, to prevent impacts from Hurricane Ida. Shipping will continue on an as available basis.

Shares of CF Industries have gained 35.5% in the past year compared with a 49% rise of the industry.

CF Industries, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects nitrogen pricing to be positive as higher economic activities, the need to replenish coarse grains stocks globally and increased energy prices in Europe and Asia are expected to sustain a tighter global nitrogen supply as well as demand balance into 2023.

The global demand for nitrogen is also strong, the company noted. It expects strong global demand for coarse grains to contribute to sustained low global stocks into 2022, supporting strong nitrogen demand in the upcoming years. An increase in economic activities has also contributed to higher industrial consumption of nitrogen products.

