Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sells Industrial Assets for $10.3M in Seattle
Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO - Free Report) recently sold an industrial property in Seattle, WA, for $10.3 million. This property, which was acquired on Apr 21, 2017, for $5.9 million, helped generate unleveraged internal rate of return of 11% on the investment.
The industrial property, which is fully leased to three tenants, comprises one industrial distribution building encompassing 35,000 square feet of space on 1.1 acres at 25-29 South Hanford Street.
Terreno is focused on an acquisition-driven growth strategy. It targets functional buildings at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are located near high volume-distribution points. Amid these, the company’s efforts to shed non-core properties will provide capital for strategic expansions.
Recently, the company announced shelling out $17.9 million for the buyout of an industrial property in Carlstadt, NJ. The buyout in Carlstadt comes after the company’s recent purchase of an industrial property in Hayward, CA, for $8.3 million.
Aided by these moves, the REIT is well poised to enhance its portfolio in the six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC — which display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for the industrial real estates.
Amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies, the demand for logistics infrastructure and efficient distribution networks has been shooting up. This is aiding the industrial real estate market to prosper.
In addition to the fast adoption of e-commerce, the logistics real estate is anticipated to benefit from a likely increase in inventory levels post the global health crisis, opening up solid opportunities for industrial landlords, including Terreno Realty, Duke Realty (DRE - Free Report) , Prologis (PLD - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR - Free Report) , among others.
However, with the asset category being attractive in these challenging times, there is a development boom in a number of markets, resulting in stiff competition, which might mar Terreno Realty’s growth tempo to some extent.
In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 13% compared with its industry's rally of 13.9%.
Terreno Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).