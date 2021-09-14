We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.21, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 12.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 billion, down 23.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion, which would represent changes of +252.48% and -9.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BBBY is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, BBBY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.41, so we one might conclude that BBBY is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
