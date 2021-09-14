We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $104.40, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.31% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
MS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 0.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.46 billion, up 15.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $57.44 billion, which would represent changes of +13.37% and +19.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. MS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.
We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.