Image: Bigstock
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $78.53, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ATVI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ATVI is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.
ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $8.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.09% and +4.34%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. ATVI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note ATVI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.83. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.
We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.