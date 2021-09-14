We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.73, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 4.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LUV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%.
LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.55 per share and revenue of $16.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.08% and +77.88%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.97% lower within the past month. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.