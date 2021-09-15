Kohl's (KSS) Unveils Hiring Plans to Manage Holiday Rush Well

Like every other year, retailers are gearing up for the much-awaited holiday season.
Kohl's Corporation ( KSS Quick Quote KSS - Free Report) is one such company focused on making the most of this significant selling opportunity, as part of which it has unveiled plans to strengthen its team of workers to ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers. The company intends to recruit nearly 90,000 seasonal workers in order to cater to the high demand during this busy shopping period. The company is hiring workers for several roles — at its stores, distribution centers as well as the e-commerce fulfilment centers. The planned hiring also includes staff for Kohl’s recently-unveiled e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, OH; four new stores that are likely to open in fall as well as Beauty Advisors for the Sephora at Kohl’s experience across 200 stores this year. Apart from hiring new workers, Kohl’s intends to offer additional hours to the existing associates in a bid to aid growth throughout the crucial holiday season. Management stated that the hourly store, distribution center as well as e-commerce fulfillment center workers will be entitled for a bonus ranging between $100 and $400 for working at Kohl’s this holiday season. The company announced its plans to host two national hiring events — from Sep 16-18 and from Oct 21-23 across all stores, e-commerce fulfilment centers and distribution centers. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Holiday Hiring — An Apt Move
Frontline workers play a vital role in providing customers an enjoyable shopping experience during the holiday season — both in-stores and online. As the company envisions favorable demand at its stores as well as online (including Kohl’s.com and the Kohl’s App), the above-mentioned seasonal hiring appears to be an apt move for this retailer offering branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products.
In fact, several other retailers have been taking to holiday hiring in a move to bank on the important selling season. Apart from this, retailers are focusing on enhancing the supply chains to avoid any disruptions stemming from the prevalent port congestion. Incidentally, DICK’S Sporting Goods ( DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report) has revealed plans to hire about 10,000 seasonal workers at its annual “National Signing Day” event, slated to be held on Sep 15. Earlier this month, supermarket biggie Walmart ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) unveiled plans to hire 20,000 workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. The closeout retailer, Ollie’s Bargain ( OLLI Quick Quote OLLI - Free Report) , has also announced plans to recruit more than 3,000 associates ahead of the holiday shopping season. More About Kohl’s
In June 2021, Kohl’s announced plans to keep all its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year — Nov 25. This move followed the favorable customer response to last year’s store closure on Thanksgiving Day. Also, it takes into account customers’ changing preferences, along with when and how they want to shop during the festive season. Nonetheless, customers can shop online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App, on Thanksgiving Day.
Kohl’s has been benefiting from its growing digital business, given customers’ increased shift to online shopping. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, digital sales increased 35% from the comparable period in 2019. Notably, digital sales contributed 26% to sales in the fiscal second quarter. That being said, stores form the basis of the company’s omnichannel model, and fulfilled about 40% of Kohl’s digital sales during the quarter. This, in turn, was driven by ship from store as well as customer pickup. Strength in the store and digital operations, and efforts to make the most of the holiday season are likely to work well for Kohl’s. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has rallied 128.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 184.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Kohl's (KSS) Unveils Hiring Plans to Manage Holiday Rush Well
Like every other year, retailers are gearing up for the much-awaited holiday season. Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) is one such company focused on making the most of this significant selling opportunity, as part of which it has unveiled plans to strengthen its team of workers to ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers. The company intends to recruit nearly 90,000 seasonal workers in order to cater to the high demand during this busy shopping period.
The company is hiring workers for several roles — at its stores, distribution centers as well as the e-commerce fulfilment centers. The planned hiring also includes staff for Kohl’s recently-unveiled e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, OH; four new stores that are likely to open in fall as well as Beauty Advisors for the Sephora at Kohl’s experience across 200 stores this year. Apart from hiring new workers, Kohl’s intends to offer additional hours to the existing associates in a bid to aid growth throughout the crucial holiday season.
Management stated that the hourly store, distribution center as well as e-commerce fulfillment center workers will be entitled for a bonus ranging between $100 and $400 for working at Kohl’s this holiday season. The company announced its plans to host two national hiring events — from Sep 16-18 and from Oct 21-23 across all stores, e-commerce fulfilment centers and distribution centers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Holiday Hiring — An Apt Move
Frontline workers play a vital role in providing customers an enjoyable shopping experience during the holiday season — both in-stores and online. As the company envisions favorable demand at its stores as well as online (including Kohl’s.com and the Kohl’s App), the above-mentioned seasonal hiring appears to be an apt move for this retailer offering branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products.
In fact, several other retailers have been taking to holiday hiring in a move to bank on the important selling season. Apart from this, retailers are focusing on enhancing the supply chains to avoid any disruptions stemming from the prevalent port congestion. Incidentally, DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) has revealed plans to hire about 10,000 seasonal workers at its annual “National Signing Day” event, slated to be held on Sep 15. Earlier this month, supermarket biggie Walmart (WMT - Free Report) unveiled plans to hire 20,000 workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. The closeout retailer, Ollie’s Bargain (OLLI - Free Report) , has also announced plans to recruit more than 3,000 associates ahead of the holiday shopping season.
More About Kohl’s
In June 2021, Kohl’s announced plans to keep all its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year — Nov 25. This move followed the favorable customer response to last year’s store closure on Thanksgiving Day. Also, it takes into account customers’ changing preferences, along with when and how they want to shop during the festive season. Nonetheless, customers can shop online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App, on Thanksgiving Day.
Kohl’s has been benefiting from its growing digital business, given customers’ increased shift to online shopping. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, digital sales increased 35% from the comparable period in 2019. Notably, digital sales contributed 26% to sales in the fiscal second quarter. That being said, stores form the basis of the company’s omnichannel model, and fulfilled about 40% of Kohl’s digital sales during the quarter. This, in turn, was driven by ship from store as well as customer pickup.
Strength in the store and digital operations, and efforts to make the most of the holiday season are likely to work well for Kohl’s. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has rallied 128.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 184.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.