CACI Secures $36M Contract From U.S. Transportation Command
CACI International Inc. (CACI - Free Report) recently secured a $36-million single-award task order from the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). Per this contract, CACI will continue to provide enterprise technology support for advancing USTRANSCOM’s Defense Personal Property System (DPS).
The USTRANSCOM provides global sea, land, and air transportation services for the Department of Defense (DOD). USTRANSCOM’s DPS is a web-based portal for managing personal property shipments of all DOD employees.
CACI president and chief executive officer, John Mengucci said, "Military service members and DOD personnel complete about 400,000 personal shipments a year. Easing this process with technology helps DPS ensure personal property are accounted for and transported safely.”
Contracts Keeps Flowing for CACI
CACI has been winning a record number of deals, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The company’s reliability with contracts makes it a preferred choice among contractors.
Markedly, in the last reported quarter, CACI secured a number of notable contracts. These include a five-year, $447-million single-award contract from the National Security Agency to provide mission technology support for the signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions.
It was also awarded an eight-year single-award contract worth $373 million by the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide mission expertise for geospatial intelligence. CACI also secured a four-year, single-award task order worth $82 million from the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division to continue supporting the Army in cyber and ground electronic warfare missions.
These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts driving success perennially for the company. CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Notably, as of Jun 30, 2021, its total backlog was $24.2 billion.
