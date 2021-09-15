Cambium (CMBM) Powers MDU Connectivity With Wireless Solutions

Cambium Networks Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that it has collaborated with multiple enterprise focused system integrator partners to equip Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU) and hospitality campuses with superior connectivity on the back of its avant-garde wireless solutions. These facilities capitalized on Cambium’s fixed wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi and switching with centralized management. The company partnered with CEO Technologies to revamp the communication infrastructure of a campus of 22 buildings, which was previously functioning on an aging network. Per the network modernization initiative, Cambium leveraged its cnPilot e425 Wi-Fi access points (APs). The company’s advanced Wi-Fi access points have been specifically designed to address the demanding requirements of enterprises. The cnPilot e425 Wi-Fi includes APs in a mesh architecture that provide an extended coverage while giving users the option of upgrading their bandwidth, irrespective of the location. Driven by the robust features, it was observed that customer support calls declined 75% from two per week to less than two per month. Cambium’s diverse portfolio of gigabit speed fixed wireless, and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions are considered to be ideal for the hospitality venues. These solutions are affordable and easily configurable supported by streamlined operations. Cambium’s shares have gained 111.7% against the industry’s decline of 4.8% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Due to the COVID-19 situation, recreational vehicle parks or caravan parks and campsites, located in remote areas, are gaining extreme popularity. These facilities need a superior broadband infrastructure for better connectivity. The company joined forces with Absolute Communications to upgrade network speeds. Thanks to Cambium’s cnMatrix switches and outdoor Wi-Fi APs, customers achieved a higher throughput performance and efficiency using wireless connectivity.
Cambium is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy, and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. The company’s solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. The avant-garde solutions enhance economies of scale for network operators by supporting a large number of customer premise equipment per fixed wireless access point and reduce management costs through embedded software and device reliability. Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities supported by expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of this Rolling Meadows, IL-based company’s long-term growth. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Cambium has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD Quick Quote CLFD - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average. Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average. Juniper delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Cambium (CMBM) Powers MDU Connectivity With Wireless Solutions
Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that it has collaborated with multiple enterprise focused system integrator partners to equip Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU) and hospitality campuses with superior connectivity on the back of its avant-garde wireless solutions. These facilities capitalized on Cambium’s fixed wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi and switching with centralized management.
The company partnered with CEO Technologies to revamp the communication infrastructure of a campus of 22 buildings, which was previously functioning on an aging network. Per the network modernization initiative, Cambium leveraged its cnPilot e425 Wi-Fi access points (APs). The company’s advanced Wi-Fi access points have been specifically designed to address the demanding requirements of enterprises.
The cnPilot e425 Wi-Fi includes APs in a mesh architecture that provide an extended coverage while giving users the option of upgrading their bandwidth, irrespective of the location. Driven by the robust features, it was observed that customer support calls declined 75% from two per week to less than two per month.
Cambium’s diverse portfolio of gigabit speed fixed wireless, and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions are considered to be ideal for the hospitality venues. These solutions are affordable and easily configurable supported by streamlined operations.
Cambium’s shares have gained 111.7% against the industry’s decline of 4.8% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Due to the COVID-19 situation, recreational vehicle parks or caravan parks and campsites, located in remote areas, are gaining extreme popularity. These facilities need a superior broadband infrastructure for better connectivity. The company joined forces with Absolute Communications to upgrade network speeds. Thanks to Cambium’s cnMatrix switches and outdoor Wi-Fi APs, customers achieved a higher throughput performance and efficiency using wireless connectivity.
Cambium is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy, and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge.
The company’s solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. The avant-garde solutions enhance economies of scale for network operators by supporting a large number of customer premise equipment per fixed wireless access point and reduce management costs through embedded software and device reliability.
Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities supported by expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of this Rolling Meadows, IL-based company’s long-term growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Cambium has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Juniper delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.