Axalta (AXTA) to Display Coatings at the Novi Battery Show

Axalta Coating Systems Limited ( AXTA Quick Quote AXTA - Free Report) recently announced that it will showcase a portfolio of coatings at The Battery Show North America during Sep 14 to Sep 16, 2021 in Novi, MI. These coatings enhance the performance, durability, safety as well as economize cost of electric vehicle (“EV”) batteries and motors.
The company will also unveil its new Plascoat thermoplastic powder that prevents corrosion, dielectric, stone chip and fire in a single layer of coating.
With the rise in global demand for electric vehicles, producers of EV are developing and buying solutions to power their vehicles, innovating to move further and working toward enhancing battery performance.
Electric motors, batteries and EV power train components need protective coatings to maintain optimal temperatures, lower the risk of fire and corrosion damage as well as avoid electromagnetic interference.
The Axalta exhibit at The Battery Show will display a variety of solutions for battery cell, module and pack applications including cell can/holder protection, bus bar and module racking, thermal gap fillers, EMI/RFI shielding and corrosion, impact as well as dielectric and fire protection for battery enclosures. The company's portfolio of electrocoats, thermoset and thermoplastic powder coatings, fire intumescent liquid coatings and casting resins have been particularly geared for these battery applications.
It will also display its range of electrical insulation coatings for electric motors including wire enamels, impregnating resins and electric steel coatings.
Shares of Axalta have gained 20.1% in the past year compared with a 18.6% rise of the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to expect demand improvement in Refinish for the remainder of 2021. It also anticipates that rising demand in the Industrial end-market will continue. In Mobility Coatings, although consumer demand for cars and trucks remains strong, demand for light vehicle coatings is projected to be unfavorably impacted by the customer component shortages for the rest of the year.
The company expects higher-than-normal customer production rates to refill back orders. Axalta is apprehensive about historically low automotive dealer inventories once the component shortages subside. It has been encountering a rise in the rate of variable cost inflation over the past several months. It now forecasts inflation to increase year over year in the mid-teens for the full year.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Axalta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. ( DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 478.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 133.4% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 18.9% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 31.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Image: Bigstock
Axalta (AXTA) to Display Coatings at the Novi Battery Show
Axalta Coating Systems Limited (AXTA - Free Report) recently announced that it will showcase a portfolio of coatings at The Battery Show North America during Sep 14 to Sep 16, 2021 in Novi, MI. These coatings enhance the performance, durability, safety as well as economize cost of electric vehicle (“EV”) batteries and motors.
The company will also unveil its new Plascoat thermoplastic powder that prevents corrosion, dielectric, stone chip and fire in a single layer of coating.
With the rise in global demand for electric vehicles, producers of EV are developing and buying solutions to power their vehicles, innovating to move further and working toward enhancing battery performance.
Electric motors, batteries and EV power train components need protective coatings to maintain optimal temperatures, lower the risk of fire and corrosion damage as well as avoid electromagnetic interference.
The Axalta exhibit at The Battery Show will display a variety of solutions for battery cell, module and pack applications including cell can/holder protection, bus bar and module racking, thermal gap fillers, EMI/RFI shielding and corrosion, impact as well as dielectric and fire protection for battery enclosures. The company's portfolio of electrocoats, thermoset and thermoplastic powder coatings, fire intumescent liquid coatings and casting resins have been particularly geared for these battery applications.
It will also display its range of electrical insulation coatings for electric motors including wire enamels, impregnating resins and electric steel coatings.
Shares of Axalta have gained 20.1% in the past year compared with a 18.6% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to expect demand improvement in Refinish for the remainder of 2021. It also anticipates that rising demand in the Industrial end-market will continue. In Mobility Coatings, although consumer demand for cars and trucks remains strong, demand for light vehicle coatings is projected to be unfavorably impacted by the customer component shortages for the rest of the year.
The company expects higher-than-normal customer production rates to refill back orders. Axalta is apprehensive about historically low automotive dealer inventories once the component shortages subside. It has been encountering a rise in the rate of variable cost inflation over the past several months. It now forecasts inflation to increase year over year in the mid-teens for the full year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Axalta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 478.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 133.4% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 18.9% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 31.6% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.