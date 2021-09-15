We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alnylam (ALNY) Files MAA to EMA for Rare Disease Drug Vutrisiran
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a marketing authorization application (“MAA”) to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”), seeking approval of its investigational RNAi therapeutic, vutrisiran, for the treatment of adult patients with polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis.
If approved in the European Union, vutrisiran might become a new, subcutaneously administered, once-quarterly treatment option for the given patient population.
Alnylam also plans to submit regulatory filings for vutrisiran in Brazil and Japan, later in 2021.
Shares of Alnylam have rallied 43% so far this year compared with the industry’s rise of 0.8%.
In June 2021, the FDA accepted the new drug application for vutrisiran to treat adult patients with polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Apr 14, 2022.
Both the FDA and the EMA have granted Orphan Drug designation to vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
We remind investors that Alnylam’s Onpattro is already approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. The injection recorded sales of $215.8 million in the first six months of 2021, up 62% year over year, driven by new patient demand.
Hence, the potential approval of vutrisiran should help Alnylam strengthen its portfolio and drive growth further in the days ahead.
