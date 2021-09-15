We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Partners With Walmart to Expand 5G Footprint
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) has announced that it will be launching the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands in more than 2,300 Walmart (WMT - Free Report) stores and on Walmart.com.
The move more than doubles the Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier’s footprint in large national retailers. Beginning Oct 18, more people will have access to the benefits of T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.
T-Mobile’s diversified growth strategy, including network leadership is noteworthy. It is expanding its 5G network to bring fast, reliable, and affordable wireless service across the country while helping Americans get access to the latest products, services, and technology.
T-Mobile’s shares have gained 12.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 4.8%.
T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G currently covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles. That’s reportedly more coverage than Verizon (VZ - Free Report) and AT&T (T - Free Report) 5G networks combined. The superfast Ultra Capacity 5G covers 165 million of those people and is expected to reach 200 million by the end of this year.
Walmart stated that by adding T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile to its assortment, it is delivering the best products and services to its customers to help them save money and live better. Beginning Oct 18, anybody will be able to shop Metro by T-Mobile displays in select Walmart stores and through Walmart.com for smartphones and three options for unlimited monthly rate plans.
After selecting the device and plan, customers can then activate online whenever it is convenient and enjoy all the benefits of being a Metro customer. Beginning Nov 1, they will also be able to shop for T-Mobile devices and plans, including Magenta MAX.
The expansion into national retailers highlights T-Mobile’s commitment to bring more wireless choice and competition across America. T-Mobile is considered the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the country. The company continues to make progress on integration activities. One-third of Sprint customers have been moved to its network.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).