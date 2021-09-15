We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Installed Building (IBP) Buys Five Star & MT Insulation
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) has been on an acquisition spree, with the latest being Five Star Building Products, LLC and Five Star Building Products of Southern Utah, LLC (Five Star), and MT Insulation, LLC. However, the financial terms of the deal are not yet disclosed.
Situated in Orem and St. George, UT, Five Star mainly installs fiberglass insulation and garage doors for residential and multifamily customers in the Salt Lake City, Provo, and Southern Utah areas. Apart from expanding Installed Building’s footprint in the thriving Utah market, this buyout contributed approximately $25 million to annual revenues.
Furthermore, Installed Building took over a Hummelstown, PA-based installer of insulation and gutters, MT Insulation. It mainly serves residential and commercial customers in the greater Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area. This buyout added $4 million to annual revenues.
Inorganic Strategies: A Boon
Acquisitions remain a key component of Installed Building’s growth strategy. The company has a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets.
As part of the ongoing strategy to expand geographically and boost its share in certain markets, it completed five business combinations during the first half of 2021, which represented more than $79 million of annual revenues. The company continues to prioritize profitable growth through its proficient strategy of acquiring well-run installers of insulation and complementary building products.
Year to date, Installed Building has acquired $108 million of annual revenues, which exceeded the $100 million expectation announced earlier in 2021.
Coming to share price performance, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 18.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 12.8% rally. You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Its earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 1.2% over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. Earnings for 2021 are expected to grow 33.4%.
