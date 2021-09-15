We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $211.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.37% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 118.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.4 billion, up 37.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $76.95 billion, which would represent changes of +99.1% and +32.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.1% lower. BA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.