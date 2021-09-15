We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $744.49, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 8.28% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSLA to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.93 billion, up 47.4% from the year-ago period.
TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $50.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +128.13% and +59.86%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSLA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 145.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.74, so we one might conclude that TSLA is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 4.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.