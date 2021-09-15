We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $295.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.
BIIB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BIIB to post earnings of $4.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, down 20.88% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.69 per share and revenue of $10.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.54% and -20.07%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BIIB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. BIIB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BIIB has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.88, so we one might conclude that BIIB is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BIIB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.