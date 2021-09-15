We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.94, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 548.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.1 billion, up 153.48% from the prior-year quarter.
COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $42.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +593.81% and +118.57%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. COP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COP has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.46.
It is also worth noting that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.