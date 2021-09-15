Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.44, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 0.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 111.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.29 billion, up 170.63% from the prior-year quarter.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.50 per share and revenue of $28.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.47% and +66.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.08% lower. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers