The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Applied Materials

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) , salesforce.com, inc. (CRM - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) , Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Visa, salesforce and Morgan Stanley
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, salesforce.com, and Morgan Stanley. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year to date period (+2.9% vs. -12.4%), with the Zacks analyst citing the Visa Europe acquisition, increasing business volumes, as well as a solid balance sheet as the reasons for the stock's outperformance.
A number of acquisitions and alliances have paved way for its long-term growth. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence is likely to drive spending, thereby expanding business volumes. Visa remains committed to boost its shareholder value on the back of a sturdy cash position. High operating expenses have been stressing the operating margins though. Ramped-up client incentives are likely to dent the top line.
(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)
salesforce shares have gained +19.3% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry's gain of +25.8%, however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.
Its diverse cloud offerings, clientele strength, strategic acquisitions and partnerships are key drivers. The company is to become a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space on the back of its recent acquisition of Slack. This will also enable it to better compete with Microsoft's Teams product. Stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are major concerns for the company.
(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>>)
Shares of Morgan Stanley have gained +13.7% in the last six months against the Zacks Investment Banking industry's gain of +2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's financials are likely to benefit from its focus on less capital-market dependent operations and opportunistic buyouts.
Robust capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position. Uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets remains a major concern for Morgan Stanley. Persistently increasing expenses are likely to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term.
(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup and Applied Materials.
