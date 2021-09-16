Medtronic plc ( MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) recently collaborated with Mpirik to launch the pilot program focused on addressing disparities in care related to the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Vizient -- a health care performance improvement organization that offers data and analytic insights – has also joined Medtronic and Mpirik in this pilot program.
Per a report by BioSpace, the global cardiac arrest treatment market was valued at $2.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to see a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. Increasing awareness and acceptance of cardiac arrest treatment along with a rise in occurrence rate of sudden cardiac arrest are factors driving the market.
Medtronic's (MDT) Pilot Plan to Address SCA Care Disparities
Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) recently collaborated with Mpirik to launch the pilot program focused on addressing disparities in care related to the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Vizient -- a health care performance improvement organization that offers data and analytic insights – has also joined Medtronic and Mpirik in this pilot program.
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) or cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators (CRT-Ds) are the proven treatment options for SCA. However, Medtronic-sponsored research demonstrated that patients who are medically indicated for these implantable heart devices do not receive them often.
The recent development is likely to enhance Medtronic’s Cardiac Rhythm Management business, which is part of the company’s Cardiovascular Portfolio.
More on the Pilot Program
The pilot program is intended to identify patients at a higher risk for SCA and detect them earlier in their care journey. Mpirik's Cardiac Intelligence will screen electronic health records data at five pilot hospitals, including three Vizient member hospitals, to identify patients who meet prespecified clinical criteria for being at risk of SCA, irrespective of race or gender.
Medtronic is also partnering with hospitals in four U.S. cities to create and implement solutions that take into consideration racial and ethnic disparities in the treatment of aortic stenosis -- a common heart valve disease. Mpirik’s Cardiac Intelligence will spot and manage patients in the hospital system who may need additional follow up. After completion, the pilot program will quantify the impact and key insights that can be applied in other markets to address disparities of care.
Strategic Efforts
Together with clinicians, researchers and scientists globally, Medtronic offers the widest range of advanced medical technologies for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The collaboration of Medtronic, Mpirik and Vizient in this pilot program offers high-quality treatment options to patients with a high risk of SCA for enhancing outcomes through timely referral.
The program provides an advanced and scalable method to use real-world clinical data and highly developed approaches over traditional manual chart reviews which enable quicker and appropriate care for patients at-risk of SCA, while boosting quality and lowering potential disparities. The advanced approaches offer the option to enhance care pathways, digitize population health management and collect a strong set of data to leverage for publications.
Progress With Cardiovascular Portfolio
In August 2021, Medtronic presented new data from the Micra Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) Study, which demonstrated a significant reduction in complications and reinterventions with its Micra Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS). The study data demonstrated that the Micra TPS was related with a 38% reduction in reinterventions and a 31% decrease in chronic complications at two years as compared to traditional transvenous VVI pacemakers.
In the same month, Medtronic gained FDA approval for its latest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) Evolut FX TAVR system. The system’s supra-annular valve design has demonstrated a superior hemodynamic performance over surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) across large-scale, randomized clinical trials.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by BioSpace, the global cardiac arrest treatment market was valued at $2.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to see a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. Increasing awareness and acceptance of cardiac arrest treatment along with a rise in occurrence rate of sudden cardiac arrest are factors driving the market.
