Logitech (LOGI) Unveils New Wireless Headset for Gamers
Logitech International SA (LOGI - Free Report) recently rolled out a new wireless headphone for gamers under its Logitech G brand — the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. Weighing only 5.8 oz (165 grams), the newly-introduced wireless headset is ultra-light and therefore, comfortable to wear all day.
Logitech stated that the G435 headset is designed for modern gamers, which is affordable, comfortable to wear, designed for sustainability and can support multi platforms. The headphone is currently available in three color variations — Blue & Raspberry, Black & Neon Yellow, and Off-White & Lilac — priced at $79.99 each.
The company’s newly-launched headset is CarbonNeutral certified. The G435 headset is developed on Logitech’s Design for Sustainability (DfS) framework, which resulted in an estimated 40% lower carbon impact, when compared with one of the best-selling headphones of the company.
The latest headset launch reflects the leading computer peripheral company’s sustained focus on expanding and diversifying its innovative headset portfolio. The acquisition of ASTRO Gaming — a popular console gaming headset maker — in second-quarter fiscal 2018 is helping Logitech carve a deeper niche in the gaming peripheral market. This acquisition is a strategic move on Logitech’s part to get a jumpstart on the console market, as it has historically targeted PCs, tablets and phones. Moreover, the Streamlabs acquisition in 2019 has strengthened the company’s gaming portfolio.
Logitech is fortifying its presence in the high-potential market for accessories by pursuing innovation and expanding product lines. The company has manufactured innovative offerings like the fastest performing mouse and keyboard switches, wireless mouse with the longest battery, and multi-device keyboards among others.
The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling the demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Robust sales across product categories and strong momentum in Video Collaboration, Gaming, and Creativity & Productivity businesses are helping the company boost its top line. Logitech has been able to leverage its software and go-to-market capabilities to drive market-share gains and growth.
