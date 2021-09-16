Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) develops educational software. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC - Free Report) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) operates as a holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL - Free Report) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

