We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) develops educational software. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC - Free Report) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) operates as a holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL - Free Report) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.