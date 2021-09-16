We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) to Increase ASU Production Capacity in Florida
Linde Plc (LIN - Free Report) plans to increase its production capacity at its Air Separation Unit (“ASU”) in Florida to address the evolving needs for industrial gases.
The company aims at a 50% increase in production at its Mims site to supply its contracted customers across several markets, which include aerospace, healthcare and food processing.
Linde’s primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is being used for life support in hospitals. The oxygen segment is expected to hold the largest global industrial gases market due to its increasing use in wide industrial applications. Moreover, oxygen supplies were put under stress at hospitals in Florida last month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. This resulted in higher demand for industrial gases in the country.
The company’s latest plan follows a similar project in 2020, wherein it doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional ASU. Linde established the plant in response to the rapidly increasing demand for space launch activities. The plant also served the rising demand from healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water-treatment customers in the area.
Linde has a solid record of safely and reliably supplying its customers in Florida. The latest project, which is expected to complete in 2023, will strengthen the company’s supply reliability in the region. It aims to increase the supply of its industrial gases to serve the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Guildford, UK, Linde is a leading global industrial gas and engineering company.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 15.2% against the industry’s 1.1% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
