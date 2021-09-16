We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amdocs' (DOX) Vubiquity Renews Izzi TV Content Licensing Deal
Amdocs Limited (DOX - Free Report) recently announced that Vubiquity, which is part of its Media Division, has signed a multi-year renewal contract with Izzi TV, a Mexican telecommunications company. Under this agreement, the Amdocs subsidiary will continue offering content licensing and processing solutions to the cable TV operator.
Acquired by Amdocs in 2018, Vubiquity deals with licensing rights, royalty reconciliation and several other media services in multiple languages worldwide. Per the latest deal, it will be providing a comprehensive suite of content acquisition, curation and management services to the Izzi TV platform.
Vubiquity continues to win important deals since its acquisition. It recently renewed a multi-year content-as-a-service engagement with Ocilion, a German language IPTV provider. Per the deal, it will provide delivery and workflow management solutions along with licensing and processing solutions to Ocilion. Separately, an independent film distribution company — Gravitas Ventures — selected Vubiquity as its media supply chain vendor.
Amdocs has been collaborating with major telecom players globally to strengthen its position in the market. Concurrently, the company has been improving its operating portfolio with the addition of innovative products to its other segments as well. The acquisition of Openet in August last year is worth mentioning in this regard. The buyout facilitated the company’s clients’ technological transition into the 5G environment, thereby expanding its 5G global footprint.
Some of its recent deal wins include the one with Veon and a Tier 1 service provider in Spain. Such deals keep driving the company’s revenue growth. Extension of managed services agreements with several customers, including Vodafone Hungary, and partnerships with Capita plc to provide digital business systems are acting as tailwinds as well.
