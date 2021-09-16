Back to top

Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Berkshire Hathaway is one of 898 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 3.17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BRK.B has moved about 19.55% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 19.24% on average. As we can see, Berkshire Hathaway is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BRK.B is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.53% this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BRK.B. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


